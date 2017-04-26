Home » Gallery » Gallery: Albasini wins yet another Romandie stage
Apr. 26, 2017
Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 1: Katusha mechanics The Team Katusha mechanics prepared the bikes for a wet day on the road. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 1: Fender Plastic fenders were attached to the saddles to cut down on the amount of spray coming off the rear tire. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 1: Felline leads Romandie Fabio Felline lined up for stage 1 with his rain jacket open, revealing the leader’s jersey at the Tour de Romandie. The Trek-Segafredo rider would go on to defend his lead in stage 1. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 1: Mountains stage Stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie was 173 kilometers from Aigle to Champery. The route contained five categorized climbs, finishing with a category 1 uphill finish in Champery. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 1: Five-man breakaway A six-man break got away and was reduced in numbers as they went over the climbs throughout the day. Sander Armée (Lotto-Soudal) was the last rider from the break to be reeled in by the chase at the base of the final climb to Champery. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 1: Team Sky Not much action was seen from Team Sky on stage 1. Ian Boswell rode tempo at the front. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 1: Rain gear Nans Peters (Ag2r La Mondiale) had to pull on the rain jacket and glacier gloves on stage 1. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 1: BMC at the front Team BMC worked the front late in the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 1: Porte BMC’s Richie Porte stayed well-positioned but never got the opportunity to break free from the main group. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 1: Gesink attack Once the break was caught on the final climb, the attacks came one after another. LottoNL-Jumbo’s Robert Gesink was quick to get in on the action. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 1: Kreuziger attack Once Gesink was brought back, Orica-Scott’s Roman Kreuziger launched an attack and opened up a small gap on the chase. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 1: De la Cruz at the front With no attacks sticking David de la Cruz (Quick-Step) led the main group up the final climb for a bunch sprint finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 1: Bunch sprint Riding through dense fog, Michael Albasini emerged from the group with a strong sprint toward the finish line. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Romandie 2017, stage 1: Albasini wins With a well-timed sprint, Orica-Scott’s Albasini claimed the stage win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com