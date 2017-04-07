Week in Tech: Classics shoes, donut backpacks, a coffee bike

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Lion of Flanders Mavic shoes for the classics

To celebrate Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, Mavic introduced a classics-inspired Cosmic Pro Limited Edition shoe with a black and silver Flemish lion design. They feature Mavic’s Endofit Tongue and Dual Ergo Dial QR system that provides 1mm increments of adjustment with the turn of the dial. The classics shoes also have Mavic’s usual ultra-stiff carbon sole. Mavic is offering a limited number of the classics shoe in the U.S. and they’ll cost $320.

A Festka bike built from coffee pods

Czech-based bike manufacturer Festka revealed its hand-built Doppler bicycle frame made from recycled aluminum Nespresso coffee capsules. “Aluminium has a long history of use in the bicycle manufacturing industry,” said Michael Moureček, co-founder of the company. “Creating a bicycle from recycled aluminum capsules and giving this material a second chance was a big challenge for us.” The Doppler was sold at a charity auction held during Mercedes-Benz Prague Fashion Week with the money raised going to support the Tereza Maxová Foundation to help disadvantaged children.

New Nuun exercise drink mix

Nuun partnered with exercise physiologist and sports nutritionist Stacy T. Sims, Ph.D. to develop a new natural endurance drink mix called Performance. The mix uses multiple non-GMO sugar sources, dextrose and sucrose, which Nuun says helps activate multiple absorption pathways and eliminates gastric distress. A fifth electrolyte, chloride, has also been added with potassium chloride because of its rapid assimilation into the body. Chloride plays a key role in hydration at the cellular level and is needed for fluid absorption during prolonged activity.

Nuun developed the Performance mix with dried fruit powder for flavor, and it is sweetened with vegan cane sugar as opposed to the widely used conventional sugar that is processed through bone char. All ingredients are third-party certified as Non-GMO Project Verified and Informed Choice- Safe for Sport.

Go nuts for Donuts with State’s Simpsons collection

State Bicycle Co. released a new addition to its collection of “Simpsons”-themed bikes and gear. The Donut Roll-top backpack features weatherproof Cordura fabric, reflective front panels, roll-top design, padded ergonomic straps, front pocket for a U-Lock, padded laptop pocket, and water bottle side pocket. The Donut bag joins three Simpsons-themed State bikes, Springfield Character jersey, and Skull and Cross bar tape to round out the cheeky collection.

Jonathan Page committed to cantis, partners with Kindhuman Bikes

The most decorated American men’s cyclocross racer, Jonathan Page, joined forces with Kindhuman bicycles for the 2017/2018 season. Page wanted to continue racing on cantilever brakes with his ‘cross platform and Kindhuman is one of the few remaining companies offering performance carbon bikes made for cantis. To celebrate this partnership, Kindhuman designed a limited-edition white metallic KÜDÜ.

The bike features blue, gold, and umber stripes that represent Page’s two bronze medals, two silver medals, and four gold medals at the USA Cyclocross National Championships and of course his silver medal at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships. Page will also race for Assos, Clif Bar, and Shimano this season.

Wolf Tooth under-bar dropper lever

Wolf Tooth introduced an under-bar dropper lever called the Digit, designed exclusively for the 9point8’s Fall Line dropper post. CNC machined in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the low-profile lever is compatible with integrated Wolf Tooth mounts for Shimano I-Spec and SRAM MatchMaker brake levers. It’s only available through 9point8’s website and costs $70 for the Digit alone or $18 as an upgrade to any new 9point8 DropLoc seatpost.

