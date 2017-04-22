  1. Home » Bikes and Tech » Sea Otter Classic 2017

Sea Otter Classic 2017

By Spencer Powlison Published Updated

We were on the ground all week at the 27th Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California — were you? If not, take a (virtual) stroll through our liveblogs from the week to check out some of the cool gear and other stuff spotted at the biggest cycling festival in the U.S.

Thursday, April 20: Rotor, Assos, Shinola, and more

Friday, April 21: Crankbrothers, Marin, Boa, FSA, TRP, and more

Saturday: Specialized, Fat Chance, Yakima, Douchebags, and more