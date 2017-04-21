  1. Home » Bikes and Tech » Sea Otter 2017 liveblog: Friday

Sea Otter 2017 liveblog: Friday

By Spencer Powlison Published

From racing to new tech announcements, mountain biking to road, the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California has it all. Held annually since 1991, this is one America’s biggest cycling events with 10,000 athletes and 71,000 fans. Follow along as news director Spencer Powlison checks out all of the cool new tech, cycling culture, events, and more this week in California.