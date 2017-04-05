Spotted: Peter Sagan’s new Roubaix ride

We spotted Bora-Hansgrohe mechanics building Peter Sagan’s new Specialized Roubaix last weekend in Belgium. It features Specialized’s Future Shock head tube suspension system but ditches the stock bike’s disc brake design for direct-mount rim brakes. Sagan didn’t race it at Flanders but he’ll take advantage of the extra compliance over Roubaix’s harsh cobbles this Sunday.
