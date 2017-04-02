Pro Bike Gallery: Greg Van Avermaet’s BMC Team Machine

Silver is the new gold for Greg Van Avermaet’s BMC Team Machine. The Olympic champ traded in his flashy gold ride for a chromed-out version to use at the Tour of Flanders.
