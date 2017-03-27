  1. Home » Video » The VeloNews Show » VN Show: Mitch Docker explains mustaches, Roubaix, and ‘Nuffies’

VN Show: Mitch Docker explains mustaches, Roubaix, and ‘Nuffies’

By Fred Dreier Published


America, meet Mitch Docker. Mitch is our first guest on The VeloNews Show, and we couldn’t have picked a better one. During this very special five-minute interview, Mitch explains why he’s rocking a mullet and mustache in 2017. He also explains why riding the Roubaix cobbles is more difficult than it seems. Finally, we hit Mitch with some questions about his own Orica-Scott teammates.