VN Show: Mitch Docker explains mustaches, Roubaix, and ‘Nuffies’

America, meet Mitch Docker. Mitch is our first guest on The VeloNews Show, and we couldn’t have picked a better one. During this very special five-minute interview, Mitch explains why he’s rocking a mullet and mustache in 2017. He also explains why riding the Roubaix cobbles is more difficult than it seems. Finally, we hit Mitch with some questions about his own Orica-Scott teammates.