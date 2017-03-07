VN Show: British Cycling’s mystery package, Strade Bianche questions

More episodes of The VeloNews Show VN Show: Translating Sagan, recovery gummy bears Peter Sagan was very busy in his first weekend of classics. We analyze that, and talk about the ongoing argument over disc brakes in pro

Editor’s note: This video includes images from TDW Sport, VeloNews.com, EuroSport/Youtube, Strade Bianche/RCS Sport, Jesse Goldberg/Bill Flowerree

The investigation into British Cycling and Team Sky took a strange turn this past week, as news emerged that British Cycling received a mystery package containing testosterone patches back in 2011. What can we cycling fans learn from this disaster involving mysterious mail? Should you ever open a strange package with the word “PATCHES” printed on the side? (Note: no, you should not.) We analyze the news.

Then, we break down all of the wet and muddy action from Saturday’s Strade Bianche race in Italy. Why was the race so decimated by the end? Who should have chased when Michael Kwiatkowski attacked? Will Elisa Longo Borghini win all of the big races this spring?

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show.