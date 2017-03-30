Video: Inside the Sven Nys Cycling Center

How much do Belgians love cycling? Enough to build a sprawling museum (with a bar, of course) to honor their famed cyclocross hero, Sven Nys. The center includes its own permanent cyclocross track and mountain bike trails, and it has road cycling routes of varying distances that start and finish there too.

We took a peek inside the Sven Nys Cycling Center, and learned about how the exhibition came to be. You guessed it: The story behind the center’s funding is yet another testament to Belgium’s love for all things cycling.