Video: Eddy Merckx Cycles factory tour

In Belgium, Eddy Merckx is equal parts national icon, sporting champion, and superhero — that’s the level of fame that comes from winning 525 pro races, the most in history. Across Europe, the Merckx name brand is synonymous with cycling and victory. Yet the bicycle company founded by Merckx himself in 1980, Eddy Merckx Cycles, is still one of the smaller brands within the global marketplace for high-end racing bicycles.

VeloNews recently toured the Merckx Cycles headquarters, which is located in a nondescript industrial park on the outskirts of Brussels. Like all bike brands, Eddy Merckx Cycles faces major financial challenges, such as growing competition from online retailers, a lethargic marketplace for racing bicycles, and the expense of sponsoring professional teams.

In this video, we take you inside the market forces shaping the iconic brand.