VN Show: Tirreno and Paris-Nice, plus CX Nats takes

Editor’s note: This video includes images from TDW Sport, VeloNews.com, EuroSport/Youtube, RCS Sport, ASO, Flickr.com/creativecommons

Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico served up plenty of drama and excitement this past weekend. With so many fun races to watch, it’s easy to simply switch over to fanboy mode. Luckily, we here at the VeloNews Show can bring a critical eye to the great rides of Richie Porte, Nairo Quintana, Alberto Contador, and Peter Sagan.

Speaking of Peter Sagan, he’s now on the ultra-short list to win this weekend’s Milan-Sanremo after winning two stages at Tirreno-Adriatico. What are his keys to success at La Primavera?

Finally, we learned this week that USA Cycling plans to stage two National Cyclocross Championship races in 2018. Yep, the ‘cross takes are coming hot and fast this week.

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show.