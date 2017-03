How much does Jasper Stuyven love chocolate? Enough to partner with his uncle to open his own chocolate shop, that’s how much. There’s a real drawback to this sweet tooth, of course. As a professional cyclist, Stuyven must stave off sweets for a good chunk of the season. What a cruel world!

On today’s episode of The VeloNews Show, we visit Jasper Stuyven at his chocolate shop in Betekom, Belgium to talk chocolate, appetite suppression, and whether or not the sweet stuff can slow down his rivals.