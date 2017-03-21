VN Show: Does Sagan need a stronger team? Rivera’s big win

Editor’s note: This video includes images from TDW Sport, VeloNews.com, Eurosport/Youtube, BiciTV.

Peter Sagan put on a show during Saturday’s Milano-Sanremo, attacking up the Poggio, down the Poggio, along the Via Roma, and right up to the finish line. Of course it was Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski who then attacked Sagan to take the victory. Is this defeat a sign that Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe team needs more firepower? We hash it out.

Then, we analyze Coryn Rivera’s first Women’s WorldTour victory, which he scored at Italy’s Trofeo Alfredo Binda race. Rivera has been on our radar screens for years. So what does this big tell us about her future within the sport?

All that and more on this week’s The VeloNews Show!