The Muur is back — here’s what it means to Flanders fans

By Caley Fretz Published

The Muur is back! For the first time since 2012, the famous climb returns to the Tour of Flanders route. To find out what that means to the race, and its fans, Caley Fretz caught up with local dignitaries, amateur riders, and former Flanders winners atop the Muur on Friday.