Tirreno, stage 2: Thomas avenges TTT disappointment

One day after a dismal showing in Tirreno-Adriatico’s stage 1 team time trial, Sky’s Geraint Thomas won stage 2 solo in Pomarance, Italy on Thursday. To earn a bit of redemption, the Brit attacked late in the 228km stage, at first joined by three others, but he then attacked alone to ride the final three kilometers to victory. Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) attacked the peloton to snatch a second-place result, while world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprinted to third.

The overall lead changed hands within the BMC Racing team as Caruso lost the blue jersey and 2016 champion Greg Van Avermaet assumed the head of affairs.

Top 10 results

1. Geraint THOMAS, TEAM SKY, in 5:51:44

2. Tom DUMOULIN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :09

3. Peter SAGAN, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :09

4. Greg VAN AVERMAET, BMC RACING TEAM, at :09

5. Francesco GAVAZZI, ANS, at :09

6. Michal KWIATKOWSKI, TEAM SKY, at :09

7. Adam YATES, ORICA – SCOTT, at :09

8. Rohan DENIS, BMC RACING TEAM, at :09

9. Nairo QUINTANA, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :09

10. Simon CLARKE, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :09

Top-10 overall

1. Greg VAN AVERMAET, BMC RACING TEAM, in 6:15:14

2. Rohan DENIS, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

3. Tejay VAN GARDEREN, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

4. Damiano CARUSO, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

5. Niki TERPSTRA, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :16

6. Bob JUNGELS, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :16

7. Nairo QUINTANA, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :21

8. Moreno MOSER, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :21

9. Sébastien REICHENBACH, FDJ, at :21

10. Jonathan CASTROVIEJO, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :21

The day’s breakaway was caught before the final eight kilometers, which stair-stepped to the finish, hitting a maximum gradient of 16 percent.

Bob Jungels accelerated just before the final five kilometers, stringing out the peloton, but not quite breaking the elastic. Then, Sky’s Geraint Thomas had a dig, and Quick-Step’s Jungels jumped right on his wheel. Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) attentively followed, as did race leader Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing).

With three kilometers remaining, Thomas rode clear of the attack. With one kilometer to go, he had stretched his lead to 19 seconds over the peloton, which had caught the remnants of the break.

Although Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin attacked out of the field inside the final kilometer, Thomas’s lead was insurmountable.

Van Avermaet should be able to keep his overall lead for one more day as Friday’s 204km ride from Monterotondo Marittimo to Montalto di Castro features a fast, mostly downhill finish after two early categorized climbs.