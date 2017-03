Tirreno: Gaviria out-sprints Sagan in stage 6

Fernando Gaviria, 22, got the better of Peter Sagan Monday at Tirreno-Adriatico, winning a sprint finish in Civitanova Marche after 168km of racing. Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), leader in the Italian race’s points classification, didn’t quite have the extra gear to push past Quick-Step’s Colombian sprinter in the final 50 meters of racing.

“The climb before the finish made the race a little Milan-San Remo today,” Gaviria said. “It’s always a nice duel with Peter Sagan but also a fight with the other riders. I’m glad I got this one.”

Stage 6, top 10

Top-10 overall

1. Nairo QUINTANA, MOVISTAR TEAM, in 25:44:28

2. Thibaut PINOT, FDJ, at :50

3. Rohan DENNIS, BMC RACING TEAM, at 1:06

4. Primož ROGLIC, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 1:15

5. Tom DUMOULIN, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:19

6. Geraint THOMAS, TEAM SKY, at 1:23

7. Rigoberto URAN URAN, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 1:30

8. Jonathan CASTROVIEJO, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 1:32

9. Bauke MOLLEMA, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 1:37

10. Simon ŠPILAK, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 1:59

Early in the day, a railroad crossing caused some confusion as the breakaway slipped through before the crossing arms dropped, delaying the peloton. Race officials decided to stop and restart the break and peloton just prior to the mountains classification sprint, which caused a bit of consternation among the riders.

On the finishing circuit around Civitanova Marche, the lead group of eight dwindled to four, then two. With about eight kilometers to go, Trek-Segafredo’s Fabio Felline launched an attack and caught the breakaway duo of and Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Ben Gastauer (Ag2r La Mondiale). He also brought Ballerini’s teammate Mattia Cattaneo along for the ride.

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) went across to the leaders, swapping places with Gastauer, who was dropped.

Behind, a few others, Jan Bakelants and Peter Sagan, tried to bridge to the breakaway, but none could get across the gap to Terpstra, Cattaneo, and Felline. However, it didn’t matter as the sprinters marshaled their teams to catch the break with a little under 3km to go.

Orica-Scott led out the sprint under the red kite with 1km to go. Lotto-Soudal took over for Jens Debuscherre, as a small group split off the front of the peloton.

Gaviria opened up the sprint from fifth wheel, and though Sagan hopped into his slipstream and came close to edging out the Colombian on his right side, the world champion had to settle for second place. Trek-Segafredo’s Jasper Stuyven sprinted to third.

Movistar’s Nairo Quintana kept his lead in the overall, finishing in the peloton, but he’ll face one more challenge Tuesday before he can claim the blue leader’s jersey for good. Stage 7 is a 10.05km individual time trial around San Benedetto del Tronto.

1. Fernando GAVIRIA RENDON, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, in 4:09:31

2. Peter SAGAN, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

3. Jasper STUYVEN, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

4. Matteo TRENTIN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

5. Jens DEBUSSCHERE, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

6. Elia VIVIANI, TEAM SKY, at :00

7. Scott THWAITES, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

8. Eduard Michael GROSU, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :00

9. Anthony ROUX, FDJ, at :00

10. Jurgen ROELANDTS, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

11. Geraint THOMAS, TEAM SKY, at :06

12. Egan Arley BERNAL GOMEZ, ANS, at :06

13. Reto HOLLENSTEIN, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :06

14. Jan BAKELANTS, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :06

15. Roberto FERRARI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :06

16. Nairo QUINTANA, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :06

17. Rick ZABEL, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :06

18. Sacha MODOLO, UAE ABU DHABI, at :06

19. Primož ROGLIC, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :06

20. Rohan DENNIS, BMC RACING TEAM, at :06

21. Thibaut PINOT, FDJ, at :06

22. Jonathan CASTROVIEJO, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :06

23. Edvald BOASSON HAGEN, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :06

24. Andrea PALINI, ANS, at :06

25. Koen DE KORT, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :06

26. Rigoberto URAN URAN, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :06

27. Rui Alberto FARIA DA COSTA, UAE ABU DHABI, at :06

28. Luka MEZGEC, ORICA – SCOTT, at :06

29. Georg PREIDLER, TEAM SUNWEB, at :06

30. Domenico POZZOVIVO, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :06

31. Juan Jose LOBATO DEL VALLE, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :06

32. Jean-Pierre DRUCKER, BMC RACING TEAM, at :06

33. Søren Kragh ANDERSEN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :06

34. Tom DUMOULIN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :06

35. Boy VAN POPPEL, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :06

36. Simon ŠPILAK, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :06

37. Bauke MOLLEMA, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :06

38. Bob JUNGELS, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :06

39. Robert GESINK, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :06

40. Maurits LAMMERTINK, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :06

41. Salvatore PUCCIO, TEAM SKY, at :06

42. Luis León SANCHEZ, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :06

43. Daniele BENNATI, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :06

44. Andrey AMADOR BIKKAZAKOVA, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :06

45. Vincenzo NIBALI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :06

46. Damiano CARUSO, BMC RACING TEAM, at :06

47. Pawel POLJANSKI, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :06

48. Rafal MAJKA, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :06

49. Tejay VAN GARDEREN, BMC RACING TEAM, at :06

50. Oscar GATTO, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :06

51. Michele SCARPONI, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :06

52. Daniel MORENO, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :06

53. Sébastien REICHENBACH, FDJ, at :06

54. Mike TEUNISSEN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :06

55. Hugo HOULE, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :06

56. Fabio FELLINE, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :06

57. Franco PELLIZOTTI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :06

58. Gediminas BAGDONAS, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :06

59. Giovanni VISCONTI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :06

60. Sebastian LANGEVELD, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :06

61. Marcus BURGHARDT, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :06

62. Greg VAN AVERMAET, BMC RACING TEAM, at :06

63. Alberto BETTIOL, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :06

64. Pavel KOCHETKOV, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :06

65. Simone VELASCO, BRD, at :06

66. Iljo KEISSE, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :06

67. Maxime MONFORT, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :06

68. Tobias LUDVIGSSON, FDJ, at :06

69. Matthieu LADAGNOUS, FDJ, at :06

70. Mattia CATTANEO, ANS, at :06

71. Ramon SINKELDAM, TEAM SUNWEB, at :06

72. Enrico BATTAGLIN, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :06

73. Mikel LANDA MEANA, TEAM SKY, at :17

74. Marco CANOLA, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :17

75. Andrey ZEITS, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :17

76. Rein TAARAMÄE, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :17

77. Francesco GAVAZZI, ANS, at :17

78. Jérémy ROY, FDJ, at :17

79. Ángel VICIOSO ARCOS, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :17

80. Zdenek ŠTYBAR, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :17

81. Cesare BENEDETTI, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :22

82. Tiesj BENOOT, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :22

83. Niki TERPSTRA, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :22

84. Marco MARCATO, UAE ABU DHABI, at :22

85. Daryl IMPEY, ORICA – SCOTT, at :22

86. Michael HEPBURN, ORICA – SCOTT, at :42

87. Mark CAVENDISH, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :43

88. Ivan SANTAROMITA, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :43

89. Steve MORABITO, FDJ, at :43

90. David LOZANO RIBA, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :43

91. Hideto NAKANE, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :43

92. Iuri FILOSI, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :43

93. Kanstantsin SIUTSOU, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :43

94. Michal KWIATKOWSKI, TEAM SKY, at :48

95. Gianni MOSCON, TEAM SKY, at :52

96. Javier MORENO BAZAN, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 1:06

97. Alexandre GENIEZ, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 1:06

98. Tomasz MARCZYNSKI, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 1:28

99. Tim WELLENS, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 1:28

100. Matej MOHORIC, UAE ABU DHABI, at 1:38

101. Mark RENSHAW, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 1:38

102. Enrico BARBIN, BRD, at 1:46

103. Mattia FRAPPORTI, ANS, at 2:06

104. Davide BALLERINI, ANS, at 2:06

105. Jasha SÜTTERLIN, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 2:06

106. Alexis GOUGEARD, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:14

107. Ben GASTAUER, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:14

108. Nicola RUFFONI, BRD, at 2:14

109. Stefan KÜNG, BMC RACING TEAM, at 2:14

110. Chad HAGA, TEAM SUNWEB, at 2:58

111. Paul MARTENS, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 2:58

112. Marco FRAPPORTI, ANS, at 2:58

113. Matvey MAMYKIN, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 2:58

114. Nelson OLIVEIRA, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 2:58

115. William BONNET, FDJ, at 3:12

116. Bart DE CLERCQ, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 3:12

117. Andrea PERON, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at 3:12

118. Maciej BODNAR, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 3:12

119. Alan MARANGONI, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at 3:12

120. Vasil KIRYIENKA, TEAM SKY, at 4:03

121. Max WALSCHEID, TEAM SUNWEB, at 4:03

122. Matteo PELUCCHI, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 4:03

123. Daniel OSS, BMC RACING TEAM, at 5:11

124. Moreno MOSER, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 5:11

125. ANDREY GRIVKO, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 5:11

126. Tom BOONEN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 5:11

127. Julien VERMOTE, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 5:11

128. Manuel QUINZIATO, BMC RACING TEAM, at 5:11

129. Martijn VERSCHOOR, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at 5:11

130. Lars BOOM, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 5:11

131. Albert TIMMER, TEAM SUNWEB, at 5:11

132. Javier MEGIAS LEAL, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at 5:11

133. Ryan MULLEN, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 5:11

134. Stephen CUMMINGS, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 5:11

135. Bernhard EISEL, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 5:11

136. Simon CLARKE, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 5:11

137. Johann VAN ZYL, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 5:11

138. Dmitriy GRUZDEV, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 5:11

139. Diego ROSA, TEAM SKY, at 5:11

140. Dylan VAN BAARLE, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 5:11

141. Marko KUMP, UAE ABU DHABI, at 5:11

142. Vegard Stake LAENGEN, UAE ABU DHABI, at 5:11

143. Kohei UCHIMA, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at 5:11

144. Jos VAN EMDEN, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 5:11

145. Aleksejs SARAMOTINS, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 5:11

146. Nicola BOEM, BRD, at 5:11

147. Mirco MAESTRI, BRD, at 5:11

148. Luca WACKERMANN, BRD, at 5:11

149. Raffaello BONUSI, ANS, at 5:11

150. Filippo GANNA, UAE ABU DHABI, at 5:11

151. Alex DOWSETT, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 7:13

152. Manuele BOARO, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 8:20

153. Marco COLEDAN, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 8:20

154. Jay Robert THOMSON, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 8:20

155. Joonas HENTTALA, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at 8:20

156. Simone ANDREETTA, BRD, at 8:20

157. Markel IRIZAR ARANBURU, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 8:20

158. Matthias BRÄNDLE, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 8:20

159. Sep VANMARCKE, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 8:20

DNF Luke DURBRIDGE, ORICA – SCOTT

DNS Valerio AGNOLI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA

DNS Roman KREUZIGER, ORICA – SCOTT

General classification