Paris-Nice: Alaphilippe bests Contador in stage 4 TT

With a nasty uphill kick to the line at Mont Brouilly, Paris-Nice’s stage 4 time trial favored the climbers, and Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe won on home turf Wednesday, beating two-time race winner Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo). With his win, Quick-Step’s Alaphilippe took the yellow leader’s jersey from sprinter and compatriot Arnaud Démare. Lotto-Soudal’s Tony Gallopin rode to third on the stage.

Stage 4, top 10

1. Julian ALAPHILIPPE, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, in 21:39

2. Alberto CONTADOR VELASCO, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :19

3. Gorka IZAGIRRE INSAUSTI, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :20

4. Tony GALLOPIN, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :20

5. Ilnur ZAKARIN, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :33

6. David DE LA CRUZ MELGAREJO, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :45

7. Michael MATTHEWS, TEAM SUNWEB, at :47

8. Sergio Luis HENAO MONTOYA, TEAM SKY, at :48

9. Jon IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :49

10. Richie PORTE, BMC RACING TEAM, at :50

Top-10 overall

1. Julian ALAPHILIPPE, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, in 12:36:27

2. Tony GALLOPIN, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :33

3. Gorka IZAGIRRE INSAUSTI, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :47

4. Sergio Luis HENAO MONTOYA, TEAM SKY, at 1:05

5. Daniel MARTIN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 1:20

6. Philippe GILBERT, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 1:24

7. Ilnur ZAKARIN, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 1:28

8. Alberto CONTADOR VELASCO, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 1:31

9. Rudy MOLARD, FDJ, at 1:32

10. Arnaud DEMARE, FDJ, at 1:35

Alaphilippe, 24, admitted after the race that he didn’t realize he was on track to win the stage. However, he said he was very motivated and the course was perfect for him with the fast start and tough climb at the end of the 14.5km test.

Looking ahead, the Frenchman aims to defend the overall in a race he’s never won, although he said the final stages will be very difficult. Alaphilippe has won a week-long stage race before: In 2016, he was champion of the Amgen Tour of California.

Thursday’s stage should give the overall contenders a day of respite with only two minor categorized climbs on the 199.5km route from Quincié-en-Beaujolais to Bourg-de-Péage.