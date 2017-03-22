Lepisto wins women’s Dwars door Vlaanderen

Cervelo-Bigla’s Lotta Lepisto notched her first win of 2017 in Waregem, Belgium at Dwars door Vlaanderen Wednesday. Orica-Scott’s Gracie Elvin was second ahead of third place Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM).

The 27-year-old rider from Finland won the 114.4km race in a sprint. The midweek classic featured a few of the region’s famous cobblestone climbs, such as the Oude Kwaremont and the Paterberg.

As the terrain became hillier and more difficult toward the end of the race, a select group of 16 went clear on the Kwaremont, and that would prove to be the winning breakaway.

“I just started passing riders and saw a gap to the front and put the big gear on and rode across,” Lepisto said about the race’s crucial moment. “The group was smaller after the Paterberg then we rolled and rolled.”

Canyon-SRAM’s Hannah Barnes tried a solo attack with about four kilometers remaining, but the leaders kept her on a short leash. The Brit was caught before the final kilometer, affording Lepisto the opportunity to sprint for a win, which is exactly what she did.

“In the end, there were 16 riders and Lisa [Klein] said ‘I will give everything to help you’. She took me to the front in the sprint and I won,” Lepisto added.