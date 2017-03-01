Le Samyn: Van Keirsbulck overcomes rain, mud, and cobbles

On a dark, rainy day, Guillaume van Keirsbulck overcame slippery cobblestones on a tough circuit around Dour, Belgium to win Le Samyn Wednesday. The Wanty Groupe Gobert rider out-sprinted Alex Kirsch (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect) after holding a tenuous lead on a group of chasers through the final lap of racing. Quick-Step’s Iljo Keisse sprinted to third.

“The race was very hard,” van Keirsbulck said after the 202.2km race. “In the final, I didn’t know if my opponent was stronger. I tried to attack many times but he was able to catch my wheel every time. So I decided to wait till the sprint and I could beat him.”

A lead group of seven riders went into the final 25-kilometer lap around Dour with just 16 seconds’ lead on the peloton, which was being led by Cofidis.

The breakaway included: Keisse, Jasper De Buyst and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal), Maartin Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo), Kirsch and Olivier Pardini (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect), and van Keirsbulck.

Four of the seven were captured with about 22km to go, while Van der Sande, van Keirsbulck, and Kirsch carried on off the front.

With a little less than 12 kilometers remaining, van Keirsbulck made his move on a short cobbled climb, dropping Van der Sande. As the pace increased behind, a chase group of seven formed, including Keisse.

The lead duo reached the final, nasty sector of cobbles with a 22-second lead. Kirsch led into the Rue de Belle Vue, and behind, Florian Senechal (Cofidis) attacked the chase.

Although LottoNL-Jumbo’s Jos van Emden was able to pull back Senechal, the chase couldn’t bring the breakaway duo to heel.

Kirsch started the sprint, but it was too early. Van Keirsbulck waited until the final 100 meters and then dug into the reserves for one final acceleration to win.