E3 Harelbeke: Van Avermaet wins from long-range breakaway

Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet won his first E3 Harelbeke classic Friday in Belgium. The BMC Racing team leader won a three-man sprint, just ahead of Quick-Step’s Philippe Gilbert and Ag2r La Mondiale’s Oliver Naesen. The trio had been off the front for about 70 kilometers, while pre-race favorite and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) missed the move and was tangled up in a late-race crash.

“It’s really nice to win a classic that matters, and for me it’s the first time in E3,” said Van Avermaet. “It gives me all the confidence for Flanders.”

Top-10 results

1. Greg VAN AVERMAET, BMC RACING TEAM, in 4:48:22

2. Philippe GILBERT, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

3. Oliver NAESEN, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

4. Luke DURBRIDGE, ORICA – SCOTT, at :38

5. Lukas PÖSTLBERGER, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :40

6. MICHAEL VALGREN ANDERSEN, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :51

7. Sonny COLBRELLI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :53

8. Tom BOONEN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :53

9. Dylan VAN BAARLE, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :53

10. Alberto BETTIOL, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :53

The day’s early breakaway included six men: Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r La Mondiale), Laurens De Vreese (Astana), David Per (Bahrain-Merida), Giles Van Hoecke (LottoNL-Jumbo), Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), and Christophe Masson (WB Veranclassic).

Quick-Step’s Tom Boonen initiated the first split on the Taaienberg — affectionately known as the “Boonenberg” — accelerating up the smooth gutter next to the cobbles. With 71km to go, the group had a gap and included many top favorites, such as Sagan, and Van Avermaet.

Impatient with the lack of cooperation, Boonen tried another acceleration, and then his teammate Gilbert delivered a counterattack. Joined by three others, including Van Avermaet and Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac), Gilbert’s group made short work of the gap to three chasers, who were behind the six-man break at the head of the race. By that point, with about 66km to go, Gilbert’s group was 1:30 behind the leaders, at the start of the Boigneberg climb.

The cobbled Eikenberg climb was next on the menu, 1,200 meters long at 5.5 percent. After this challenge, Gilbert’s group caught the dregs of the early attack, 59km from the finish.

By the final 50 kilometers, the gap to the disorganized peloton, which included Sagan, was at about one minute. About 10 kilometers later, the peloton was disrupted by a crash. Sagan went down and was dropped.

Another favorite who was stuck in the bunch, Trek-Segafredo’s John Degenkolb, was stymied by a touch of wheels on the Paterberg, forced to put a foot down.

At the front, the day’s podium was decided on the Oude Kwaremont climb when Naesen, Gilbert, and Van Avermaet rode clear. Vanmarcke teamed up with De Vreese in a bid to bring back the leaders, but the two were soon caught by the peloton.

Despite Trek-Segafredo’s efforts to chase for John Degenkolb, the breakaway trio had a two-minute gap by the final 20 kilometers.

Gilbert tested the waters on E3 Harelbeke’s final climb, the Tiegemberg. Although Van Avermaet could follow, Naesen was dropped. However, the Ag2r rider wasn’t finished, and with a bold chase on the downhill, he regained contact with his two fellow Belgians.

Under the red kite, Gilbert was at the front of the group for the final kilometer of racing. The sprint set up to be very slow and tactical, as the Quick-Step rider coasted on the front of the trio. Naesen hit out first. Van Avermaet found his slipstream and came around at the very last moment to win the day.

Classics racing continues Sunday at Gent-Wevelgem, where Sagan, the 2016 winner, will hope for better luck.