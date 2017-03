Dwars door Vlaanderen: Quick-Step goes one-two

With a canny display of team tactics, Yves Lampaert won Dwars door Vlaanderen, and his Quick-Step teammate Philippe Gilbert finished second on Wednesday in Waregem, Belgium. Astana’s Alexey Lutsenko finished third out of the winning move of four, just ahead of Orica-Scott’s Luke Durbridge.

“To win a WorldTour classic in the Quick-Step Floors kit gives me an amazing feeling. I can’t tell you how happy I am for myself and for the team. Together with Philippe [Gilbert], who proved again today what a huge champion he is, we did a superb job,” said Lampaert.

Top-10 results

1. Yves LAMPAERT, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, in 4:47:17

2. Philippe GILBERT, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :37

3. Alexey LUTSENKO, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :37

4. Luke DURBRIDGE, ORICA – SCOTT, at :37

5. Dylan GROENEWEGEN, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 1:01

6. Oliver NAESEN, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 1:01

7. Tiesj BENOOT, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 1:01

8. Dylan VAN BAARLE, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 1:01

9. Mitch DOCKER, ORICA – SCOTT, at 1:01

10. Florian SENECHAL, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at 1:01

Six riders made the early breakaway in the 203.4km race: Ivan Savitckii (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Lawrence Naesen (Veranclassic-Aquaproject), Michael Goolaerts (Vérandas Willems-Crelan), Benjamin Perry (Israel Cycling Academy), Ion Insausti (Bahrain-Merida), and Kenneth Vanbilsen (Cofidis).

Gilbert ramped up the pace inside of the final 50 kilometers, which quickly brought back the early breakaway and produced the final selection of 16 riders.

“On Oude Kwaremont a group of more or less 20 riders went away,” said Lutsenko. “I was able to follow it together with Matti Breschel. It was a good situation for us. I decided to support Matti, working in front of the pack and helping to increase our lead. But later, on Paterberg it was Philippe Gilbert, who launched a strong attack and only me, Lampaert, and Durbridge followed him.”

The Belgian champion Gilbert was clearly on strong form, and put in another dig with 32 kilometers to go on the Paterberg, a steep, short cobbled climb averaging 13.7 percent. With that effort, he formed the final breakaway of four riders.

By the final 10 kilometers of racing, it was apparent that the four would stay away, as they held a 1:20 lead on the chasers.

However, Gilbert was not content to bring the group to a sprint finish and attacked with nine kilometers to go on the Nokereberg. Durbridge followed, while Lampaert marked Lutsenko.

The four soon came back together, and Lampaert delivered a counterattack, forcing Durbridge to chase.

However, neither the Australian or Lutsenko wanted to work with Gilbert, and Lampaert quickly built his advantage to 30 seconds. The Belgian would solo through the final five kilometers to victory, his first of 2017.

“When I attacked, I wasn’t sure I will open a gap, despite feeling strong, but I noticed they couldn’t bridge across and that gave me confidence. The final kilometers of the race were like a short and tough time trial, but I gave everything,” Lampaert added.

In the sprint for second, Durbridge was forced to lead things out, and Gilbert jumped early to make it a one-two finish for Quick-Step.

