Coryn Rivera sprints to victory in Trofeo Alfredo Binda

American Coryn Rivera sprinted to her first career Women’s WorldTour win at Trofeo Alfredo Binda Sunday in Cittiglio, Italy.

“We kept fighting to stay in the front group and it payed off,” Rivera said. “I was really thankful to have the support of my team and especially Ellen [van Dijk] there with me, she came back over to me at the last climb and stayed with me through to the end. She was instrumental in the finale and I couldn’t have taken the victory without my teammates.”

Top-10 results

1. Coryn RIVERA, TEAM SUNWEB, in 3:25:26

2. Arlenis SIERRA, ASTANA WOMEN’S TEAM, at :00

3. Cecilie Uttrup LUDWIG, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00

4. Chantal BLAAK, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at :02

5. Elena CECCHINI, CANYON SRAM RACING, at :02

6. Annemiek VAN VLEUTEN, ORICA – SCOTT, at :02

7. Eugenia BUJAK, BTC CITY LJUBLJANA, at :02

8. Katarzyna NIEWIADOMA, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :02

9. Elisa LONGO BORGHINI, WIGGLE HIGH5, at :02

10. Ashleigh MOOLMAN-PASIO, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :02

Riding for Team Sunweb, the 24-year-old Californian uncorked her fast finishing kick with about 200 meters to go on the gradual uphill stretch at the end of a hilly circuit in Lombardy. Although she was challenged in the final 50 meters by Astana’s Arlenis Sierra, Rivera was relentless to the line. Sierra, one of the few Cuban riders in the pro peloton, was second, ahead of Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervélo-Bigla).

“I felt quite good, I think I had diamonds in my legs today,” said Ludwig, who leads the young rider classification in the Women’s WorldTour. “I’m really proud to wear the young rider’s jersey. I’m up against some world class riders and we’ll just take it one race at a time.”

The 132-kilometer race was marked by a number of attacks and aggressive racing. On the last of four 18-kilometer circuits, six women broke away, including Rivera, but the peloton brought the escape back to set up the bunch sprint.

“We had a couple of different cards to play today. Both myself and my teammates tried our luck in getting in any potential race deciding moves but it turned out that the race stayed together for a bunch sprint,” Rivera added.

“During the race I had good feelings and in the last lap, when I saw that attack, I gave everything to be there because I knew it could be a very dangerous move,” Sierra said. “In the sprint I missed just a few centimeters, I wanted to win but I’m very happy and for this reason I raised my arms, it was a big joy!”

Rivera is coming off of a fourth-place finish in Drentse Acht van Westerveld, one week ago. She is slated to race Gent Wevelgem next Sunday, the fourth Women’s WorldTour event of the season.

