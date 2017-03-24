Catalunya: Valverde wins stage 5, takes lead

Alejandro Valverde took command of the Volta a Catalunya Friday, winning stage 5 in Lo Port, atop a 1,000-meter mountaintop finish. The Movistar rider attacked out of a select group of GC favorites in the final throes of the 182km stage in Spain. Sky’s Chris Froome rode to second place, just ahead of Trek-Segafredo’s Alberto Contador.

“On the [final] climb I had the legs, I calculated the distance to here, to the finish line [and went for it],” said Valverde, who won the tour’s other hilltop finish in stage 3 as well. “The team was great today, we were out front the whole way.”

With his victory, Valverde took the overall race lead from American Tejay van Garderen (BMC), just three days after the controversial stage 2 team time trial. Froome moved up to second overall, 21 seconds back, ahead of Contador, 47 seconds behind Valverde.

Although Saturday’s stage 6, from Tortosa to Reus includes a difficult category 1 climb of Alto de la Musara late in the 189.7km race, there’s a downhill run to the finish, so Valverde should be able to defend his lead.

Stage 4, top 10

1. Alejandro VALVERDE BELMONTE, MOVISTAR TEAM, in 4:14:52

2. Chris FROOME, TEAM SKY, at :13

3. Alberto CONTADOR VELASCO, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :13

4. Marc SOLER GIMENEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :25

5. Adam YATES, ORICA – SCOTT, at :32

6. Daniel MARTIN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :46

7. David GAUDU, FDJ, at :58

8. Hugh CARTHY, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 1:04

9. Jakob FUGLSANG, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 1:11

10. Steven KRUIJSWIJK, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 1:11

Top-10 overall