Catalunya: Movistar wins stage 2, BMC cries foul

Riding on home turf in Spain, Team Movistar won the Volta a Catalunya’s stage 2 team time trial in Banyoles Tuesday.

Initially, Movistar’s JJ Rojas was named race leader. However, after several BMC riders cried foul, the Spaniard was docked three minutes in the overall, ceding the GC lead to his teammate Alejandro Valverde. BMC finished second place, two seconds behind Movistar. Team Sky, riding with Tour de France champion and race captain Chris Froome was third, 46 seconds slower than Movistar.

1. Alejandro VALVERDE BELMONTE, MOVISTAR TEAM, in 5:17:16

2. Ruben FERNANDEZ ANDUJAR, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

3. Imanol ERVITI, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

4. Marc SOLER GIMENEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

5. Jonathan CASTROVIEJO, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

6. Ben HERMANS, BMC RACING TEAM, at :02

7. Brent BOOKWALTER, BMC RACING TEAM, at :02

8. Tejay VAN GARDEREN, BMC RACING TEAM, at :02

9. Rohan DENIS, BMC RACING TEAM, at :02

10. Kilian FRANKINY, BMC RACING TEAM, at :02

BMC’s Tejay van Garderen was one of the first to accuse Rojas of pushing his Movistar teammate Nelson Oliveira back into the rotation, which is prohibited by the rules.

Not allowed!!! A post shared by Tejay van Garderen (@tejay_van) on Mar 21, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

Brent Bookwalter, who is also racing in Catalunya with BMC, echoed his fellow American’s concerns.

“We worked very hard and had planned it all, checking out the route etc.,” Valverde said after the race. “We put some important time into some key rivals,” he told Eurosport.

A drawn-looking Froome told Eurosport: “This was not the stage we had been planning.” The three-time Tour de France winner and his teammate Geraint Thomas have a climbing stage with three category-one mountain ascents Wednesday to ride back into contention at the seven-stage tour.

Alberto Contador’s Trek-Segafredo team was left 1 minute, 13 seconds adrift and the veteran climber told cameras he was ready to attack with style on Wednesday. Stage 3 offers its first mountain stage, 188.3 kilometers from Mataró to La Molina, with three category 1 climbs, the last of which is a mountaintop finish.

Stage 2 results

1. MOVISTAR TEAM, in 48:55:00

2. BMC RACING TEAM, at :02

3. TEAM SKY, at :46

4. ORICA – SCOTT, at 1:24

5. FDJ, at 1:44

6. TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 1:48

7. ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 2:05

8. LOTTO SOUDAL, at 2:10

9. QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 2:13

10. TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 2:15

11. AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:15

12. BORA – HANSGROHE, at 2:27

13. CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at 2:37

14. TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 2:48

15. UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 2:58

16. TEAM SUNWEB, at 3:04

17. BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 3:26

18. CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 3:30

19. TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 3:31

20. ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at 3:45

21. WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 4:04

22. MANZANA POSTOBON TEAM, at 4:24

23. COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at 4:27

24. CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at 4:36

25. SOUL BRASIL PRO CYCLING TEAM , at 5:19

General classification