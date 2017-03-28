VN podcast, ep. 22: Dispatch from Belgium; sacrilegious Flanders route

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Holy week is upon us! Fred Dreier, Kristen Legan, and Gregor Brown are in Gent, Belgium for the cobbled classics, where they sit down to dissect the odd tactics and dirt roads of Gent-Wevelgem and discus the upcoming Tour of Flanders. Can Greg Van Avermaet keep the streak going? Is Peter Sagan tired of everyone riding against him?

Then, Caley Fretz is joined by VeloNews contributor Ryan Newill to discuss the evolving Flanders route, and why keeping things traditional isn’t always great for business.

