VN podcast ep. 22.2: The pre-Flanders special

We have a special bonus Flanders episode! Who’s the top favorite for Sunday’s De Ronde? What would a win mean for Greg Van Avermaet? Is Peter Sagan angry? Fred Dreier, Kristen Legan, and Caley Fretz have flown to Belgium and are joined by Euro locals Andrew Hood and Gregor Brown to make their final predictions for the Ronde.

