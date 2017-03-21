VN podcast, ep. 21: A new Sagan rivalry? Rivera’s big win, and cobbles!

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz, and Spencer Powlison break down the thrilling finale of Milano-Sanremo. Did Sagan go too early? Should he have forced Kwiatkowski and Alaphilippe to pull? What can he learn from an American Cat. 3?

Then, Kristen Legan stops by to discuss the first WorldTour win for rising American star Coryn Rivera.

Plus, we take a look ahead to the three cobbled semi-classics coming up this week and make some predictions.

