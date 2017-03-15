VN podcast, ep. 20: Was Dr. Ferrari right? Tirreno and Paris-Nice analysis

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Was Dr. Ferrari right about doping? Is it a black and white issue? Your VN Podcast hosts are joined by Mark Johnson, author of “Spitting in the Soup,” for an in-depth discussion of doping in sport that includes perspectives and arguments you probably haven’t heard before. Don’t miss this one.

But first, bike racing! Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz, and Spencer Powlison break down last week’s Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico stage races and look ahead to Milano-Sanremo and the Giro d’Italia. Is Nairo Quintana fit too early? Can Rohan Dennis turn into a real GC contender?

