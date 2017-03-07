VN podcast, ep. 19: British Cycling’s medical mysteries, Strade Bianche

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

A box of testosterone patches and dozens of vials of a corticosteroid are the latest potential clues in British Cycling’s ongoing medical mystery series, which remains unresolved. Will Dave Brailsford still be at Sky by the Tour de France? What exactly was going on at British Cycling in 2011? Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz and European Correspondent Andrew Hood discuss the controversy.

But first, the three dig into a rainy and thrilling Strade Bianche and wild, windswept opener to Paris-Nice.

