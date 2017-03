Yates wins GP Industria & Artigianato – again

Rome (AFP) – Britain’s Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) won the GP Industria & Artigianato for the second time since 2014 on Sunday. Last year’s fourth-place finisher at the Tour de France took the sprint win over fellow world-climbers Richard Carapaz (Movistar) and Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) at the 40th edition of the 199km UCI 1.HC race held around the Tuscan community of Larciano – which is just north of Italy.

Australians Jack Haig and Rob Power played a critical role in reducing the peloton following an early breakaway and ultimately set the scene for their 24-year-old teammate to ride for the victory.

“I wasn’t lucky, but I’m not renowned as a sprinter so it’s a good win for me,” said Yates post race. “I tried to give it some welly on the last climb and have a few digs, but I couldn’t get away from the other guys and had to wait for the sprint.

“It’s really good to come back here and get a second win, the team were fantastic and it’s a great way to go into next week’s Tirreno Adriatico.”

Results