Virginia stage race cancelled

Organizers of a new UCI-sanctioned stage race in Virginia have cancelled the 2017 event.

The race, which was called Commonwealth Cycling Classic, was slated to run August 24-27 and have a 2.1 rating with the UCI. The race was the brainchild of Tim Miller, who most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for the Richmond 2015 UCI world road cycling championships.

Organizers had hoped the new race could win sponsorship dollars from Virginia companies that had helped fund the Richmond world championships. In a release, Miller said the interest amongst the local business community was “strong,” however the event faced “timing issues” that stemmed from Richmond’s mayoral transition.

“The enthusiasm was there, the timing was just unfortunate. I remain hopeful that the group of local stakeholders that have been part of this effort will continue to look for ways to bring international cycling to Richmond and Virginia,” Miller said in a release. “It’s an exciting sport that can serve as a powerful catalyst for tourism and economic development, while showcasing the region to an international audience in a way that no other sporting event can.”

In September, owners of the new company RPM Events announced the formation of the Virginia race alongside a similar four-day event in Colorado, which was later called the Colorado Classic. At the time, Miller said both races would feature live music, a cycling festival, and mass-participant events. Miller pegged the combined budget for the two races in the mid seven figures annually.

In January a representative from RPM told VeloNews that the Virginia race was no longer associated with RPM events. On Wednesday, RPM unveiled plans for a three-day music festival alongside the Colorado Classic titled “Velorama.” The festival features bands Wilco and Death Cab for Cutie.

A RPM representative said Miller is no longer with the company.