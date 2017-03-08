Whether you ride every day or watch every race, spring is one of the best times for cyclists and cycling fans. The April issue of VeloNews is devoted to all of the excitement that comes with the start of a new season.

Big races are easy to find in April, but none are bigger than Ronde van Vlaanderen and Paris-Roubaix, the two monuments that anchor “cobbles week.” In Off the Front, Ryan Newill writes about how Flanders Classics has reinvented the spring calendar by modernizing and strengthening the Tour of Flanders and the races that surround it. Oh yeah, and the Muur is back for 2017. Andrew Hood covers the Paris-Roubaix beat in his feature that explains why skill and science are no match for luck when it comes to “The Hell of the North” and its brutal cobblestones.

Who will win the big classics this spring? Well, our cover, featuring Peter Sagan, is a major spoiler, and we dig into his role as cycling’s entertainer in The Insider. But John Degenkolb might be one to spoil the party. In Sitting In, Hood speaks with the Roubaix champion about his recovery from a devastating crash in January 2016. American fans may have more reason to cheer this spring as Cannondale-Drapac welcomes classics star Sep Vanmarcke to the team, along with Taylor Phinney, who join all-rounder Dylan van Baarle.

The April issue also features a full preview of the Women’s WorldTour, which just began on Saturday at Strade Bianche. Kristen Legan explains how the advent of a true Ardennes week has reshaped the women’s calendar.

It’s only natural that, with all this talk of classics, we test two bikes that are designed for the cobblestones and rough roads. Our tech team pitted the Trek Domane SLR 7 Disc against the Specialized Roubaix Pro to see which crushes cobbles best.