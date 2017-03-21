USA Cycling announces American Road Calendar

Twelve races have been designated as part of a new American Road Calendar, USA Cycling announced Tuesday.

In a press statement, the governing body described the new calendar as an effort to provide these events a “clear pathway to future Pro Road Tour inclusion.”

“The purpose of the American Road Calendar is to provide strong domestic road events with the opportunity to achieve UCI recognition,” said Tara McCarthy, national events manager. “Domestic races that are part of the ARC for at least one year will be well positioned for future UCI inscription and inclusion on the Pro Road Tour (PRT).”

Speaking with VeloNews in December, USAC VP of national events Micah Rice said they had been developing and tweaking this new calendar since the summer, working with race directors and the organization’s pro committee. “We want other events that people can look to and say, ‘Hey this is going to be a really good event,’” he said, emphasizing the importance of well-produced events for the American Road Calendar (ARC).

While on one hand, the ARC may graduate events to the PRT, Rice also noted interest in expanding the ARC, perhaps to the point where there would be high-level regional calendars throughout the country that are more accessible to smaller elite teams.

2017 American Road Calendar

March 24-26: San Dimas Stage Race – San Dimas, California

April 1: Sunshine Grand Prix – Brooksville Criterium – Brooksville, Florida

May 20: Wilmington Grand Prix – Wilmington, Delaware

June 2-4: Oklahoma City Pro Am Classic – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

June 10: The Mighty Tour de Nez – Reno, Nevada

June 10-11: The Armed Forces Cycling Classic – Arlington, Virginia

June 24-25: Longsjo Classic – Massachussetts

July 7-9: Natural State Criterium Series – Arkansas

August 5: Littleton Twilight Criterium – Littleton, Colorado

August 26-27: River Gorge Omnium – Chattanooga, Tennessee

September 1-4: Green Mountain Stage Race – Vermont

September 16-17: Subway Pensacola Cycling Classic – Pensacola, Florida