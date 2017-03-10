U.S. cyclocross nationals will move back to December

USA Cycling announced Friday that its cyclocross national championships will return to December, starting in 2018 with the event taking place in Louisville, Kentucky. The organization also named Tacoma, Washington as host of the 2019 championships.

The 44th edition of U.S. ‘cross nationals will still be held in Reno, Nevada in January 2018, meaning that calendar year will see two national championship events.

The move to a December date will come about seven years after USAC changed the calendar to hold the races in January. During that period, nationals were twice held in Madison, Wisconsin; then in Boulder, Colorado; Austin, Texas; Asheville, North Carolina; and Hartford, Connecticut.

“We solicited feedback from our cyclocross community, including athletes, parents, race directors, and our advisory Cyclocross Committee, and there was overwhelming support to return to December,” said Micah Rice, USA Cycling’s VP of national events. “We believe this is very positive move and will work closely with any affected December races to ensure their continued success.”

Louisville hosted cyclocross world championships in 2013 at Eva Bandman Park, but for the December 2018 nationals, the race will be held at Joe Creason Park, a new venue. The 2019 event in Washington will be held at Steilacoom Park, a well-known venue in the Pacific Northwest that was previously a venue for U.S. Gran Prix of Cyclocross racing.

In 2017, Stephen Hyde won the elite men’s race in Connecticut, his first, and Katie Compton claimed her 13th straight national championship title. “I think it’s a good move. The decision wasn’t made on a whim. There was plenty of feedback from USAC members and solid discussion,” Compton said on Twitter Friday.