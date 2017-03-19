Tour de France loses another former champion, Roger Pingeon

PARIS (AFP) — The Tour de France has lost its third former champion in as many months with the death of 1967 winner Roger Pingeon. He died at 77 years old on Sunday.

Pingeon succumbed to a heart attack at his home in the Ain region of France, local mayor Georges Gouly told AFP.

On December 30, 2016, Switzerland’s 1950 Tour de France champion Ferdi Kubler died at the age of 97, then on February 7 Roger Walkowiak, the 1956 winner, passed away aged 89.

“He was a man of great humility … This year he was celebrating the 50th anniversary of his triumph,” Gouly said of Pingeon.

Two years after his greatest triumph Pingeon finished second in the Tour to Belgian cycling legend Eddy Merckx, but as consolation he won that season’s Vuelta a España.

The Frenchman won four Tour de France stages over the course of his career, and at the 1969 Vuelta, he won two stages.

The deaths of Pingeon, Kubler, and Walkowiak leave 23 surviving winners of cycling’s blue riband, the celebrated group led by 88-year-old Federico Bahamontes, the 1959 champion.