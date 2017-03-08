Tech tidbits from Tirreno: Exploding wheels and TT disc brakes

Tirreno-Adriatico kicked off the week-long “Race of the Two Seas” with a 22-kilometer team time trial through Lido Di Camaiore, Italy. Cannondale-Drapac showcased a new disc brake TT bike while Team Sky suffered costly technical issues.

Wheel explosions cost Team Sky

Exploding wheels and other mechanical issues plagued Team Sky in Wednesday’s opening stage. The typically consistent team fell apart during the TTT — finishing with just five riders in 18th position — after Gianni Moscon’s front wheel shattered to pieces.

Team Sky uses Shimano’s Pro wheels, and Moscon looked to be on one of the company’s tri-spoke options. Pro told VeloNews, “We’re investigating the incident at the moment and will release a statement as soon as we have more information.” Team Sky has yet to comment on the cause of the malfunction.

Moscon suffered bruises and road rash but escaped without more serious injuries. Mikel Landa also experienced mechanical issues during the TTT, adding more frustration to Team Sky’s difficult day. Geraint Thomas said on Twitter that three Sky riders broke wheels and told his team after the finish, “It was unbelievable really. What could go wrong, did go wrong.”

Disc brake TT bike from Cannondale

Cannondale-Drapac rode the new Super Slice disc brake-equipped TT bike at the opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico. The team used a prototype disc brake-specific disc wheel, which looks like Mavic’s Comète, as well as a CXR Ultimate disc-brake capable front wheel. The brakes are cable-actuated TRP Spyre SLC calipers with flat mounts. Cannondale-Drapac is not running hydraulic calipers, likely due to the fact that few options exist for hydraulic levers that fit TT handlebars.

Cannondale-Drapac finished in 16th place, 1:18 back of BMC’s winning time of 23:20.