Spotted at E3: Degenkolb’s new Trek Domane

We got word that John Degenkolb was set to ride a new custom Trek Domane H1 version this Sunday at Gent-Wevelgem. On Friday, Degenkolb took the new whip for a test ride during E3 Harelbeke. We caught up with Trek-Segafredo team liaison Matt Shriver to check out the new bike, which features rim brakes (the bike is also available in a disc version), as well as a new metallic paint job inspired by Degenkolb’s love of motorcycles.

Degenkolb finished in 13th place behind Greg Van Avermaet during E3 Harelbeke. He plans to ride the new bike on Sunday.