Share the road? Sagan dodges dog walker in Tirreno TT

At this point, two-time world champion Peter Sagan needs little introduction — most cycling fans know about his palmares, his personality, and even his long hair. Fortunately for a medium-sized dog and its unsuspecting owner, Sagan’s also one of the best bike handlers in the peloton.

In Tuesday’s final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, Bora-Hansgrohe’s Sagan narrowly dodged a dog and its walker, who were crossing the 10.5km course (in a crosswalk, to be fair). Sagan has collected two stage wins so far at the Italian race, as well as the red points classification jersey, and he is gearing up for Saturday’s Milano-Sanremo monument, a classic he has never won.

Fortunately, he will leave San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy unscathed with that and other major one-day races fast approaching this spring.