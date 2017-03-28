Tour of the Gila announces 2017 pro teams

Tour of the Gila organizers named the teams that will compete in the men’s and women’s pro races, April 19-23, in Silver City, New Mexico. For the 31st edition of the stage race, 12 men’s teams from the Continental and Pro Continental ranks will compete, while seven UCI pro women’s teams will toe the line.

UnitedHealthcare stands out as a team to watch in the men’s race with two Colombian climbers likely to factor into the GC battle: Janier Acevedo and Daniel Jaramillo, who won the Gila Monster stage in 2016. A centerpiece of the climber-friendly stage race, the Gila Monster features 2,700 meters of climbing.

Lauren Hall and Katie Hall also could rack up results for the UnitedHealthcare team in the wide-open women’s race. Six-time race winner Mara Abbott will not compete after retiring at the end of 2016. Colavita-Bianchi’s Abby Mickey and Amber Pierce may also be threats in the overall. “It’s going to be a fight all the way through,” said Pierce. “This race is never a foregone conclusion, and I love having that finish on the Gila Monster stage! So much can happen on that day that it’s not like a lot of stage races, where the GC is set two days in and then everybody else is going for stage wins the rest of the time.”

Men’s Pro Continental and Continental teams

Aevolo (US)

Axeon Hagens Berman (US)

Canel’s Specialized (Mex)

Canyon Bicycles (US)

Cylance (US)

Elevate KHS (US)

H & R Block (Can)

Holowesko-Citadel (US)

Jelly Belly-Maxxis (US)

Mobius Future Racing (Aus)

Movistar Team Ecuador (Ecu)

Rally Cycling (US)

Silber Pro Cycling (Can)

UnitedHealthcare (US)

Men’s domestic elite teams

303 Project

Foundation Cycling New York City

Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25

Landis/Trek

Pacific Premier Bank

Storck-CCN Development Team

Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching

Women’s UCI teams

Colavita-Bianchi (US)

Cylance (US)

Hagens Berman Supermint (US)

Rally (US)

Team TIBCO – Silicon Valley Bank (US)

UnitedHealthcare (US)

Visit Dallas DNA (US)

Women’s elite teams

Amy D Foundation

Conade-Visit Mexico-Specialized

Landis/Trek

Rise Racing

Sho-Air-Twenty20