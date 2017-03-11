Home » News » Road » Tirreno Gallery: Quintana owns day in Terminillo Tirreno Gallery: Quintana owns day in TerminilloBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 11, 2017 Tirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 4: FDJ...Thibaut Pinot and his FDJ teammates flying in formation from Montalto di Castro to Terminillo in the 187km stage 4 at the 52nd Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 4: Adam Yates...Fresh off a second GP Industria & Artigianato victory, Orica-Scott’s Adam Yates en route to a third-place finish on stage 4. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 4: Early action...Crowds lined the route as riders screamed past shortly after leaving Montalto di Castro. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 4: Van Avermaet...Olympic champion and recent back-to-back Nieuwsblad winner Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) plays to the camera. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 4: Speeding FerrariItalian sprinter Roberto Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates) going aero in search for more speed. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 4: Terminillo bound...The peloton rolling toward Terminillo in the heart of the Abruzzi Apennine range in central Italy. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 4: World champs...Reigning world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) rides alongside 2005 world champ Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) midway through the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 4: Peloton...BMC’s Jean-Pierre Drucker (LUX) and Daniel Oss (ITA) lead the field through the city streets of Italy. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 4: Long shadow...Retiring Tom Boonen rolls along with his Paris-Roubaix swan song growing closer day by day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 4: Green jersey...Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) prior to surrendering the green mountains jersey to stage winner and eventual race leader Nairo Quintana. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 4: Rohan Dennis...Australian Rohan Dennis racing in the blue leaders jersey prior to dropping it to Nairo Quintana. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 4: The move...Colombian climber Nairo Quintana launched his solo attack inside the final 2km. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 4: The look...Movistar’s Nairo Quintana took one final glance at Simon Spilak before heading to his second stage win atop Terminillo in three years. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 4: The salute...Stage 4 winner Nairo Quintana saluted the crowd at 1675m atop Monte Terminillo. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 4: The celebration...Nairo Quintana pops the champagne in blue following his stage 4 win atop Terminillo to move into the overall lead at Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com