Tirreno-Adriatico Gallery: Sagan sprints to second win Tirreno-Adriatico Gallery: Sagan sprints to second winBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 12, 2017 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Departure...The start of stage 5 of the 52nd edition of Tirreno-Adriatico in Rieti on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Movistar security...Stage 4 winner and current race leader Nairo Quintana was surrounded by his Movistar teammates throughout the majority of the 210km route to Fermo, Italy. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Early attack...Sky's Mikel Landa (ESP) and Quick-Step's Bob Jungles (LUX) launch a two-man attack early in the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Team Novo Nordisk...Novo Nordisk riders Joonas Henttala (FIN) and Martijn Verschoor (NED) lead the formation. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Tunnels...The field enters a tunnel along the 210km route from Rieti to Fermo. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Central Italy...The peloton passes through areas recently struck by devastating earthquakes late last year. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Sefan Kung...BMC's Stefan KUNG (SUI) racing in front of snow-capped peaks of central Italy. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Sagan trumps Pinot...Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) survived seven steep climbs and an uphill final to beat Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) for his second stage win of the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Arrival in blue...Race leader Nairo Quintana finished on time with the lead group to remain firmly positioned in the blue leaders jersey. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Post-race media...Frenchman Thibaut Pinot finished second to stage winner Peter Sagan and remained second to overall race leader Nairo Quintana. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Sagan salute...Milan-San Remo-bound world champion Peter Sagan saluted the crowd after claiming his second stage win in three days. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 5: Quintana tightens grip...With only two stages remaining, including a sprinter-friendly stage 6 and an individual time trial on stage 7, Nairo Quintana is an odds-on favorite to hold on to the blue jersey until the finish on Tuesday. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com