Photos: Lepistö's stock continues rise at women's Gent-Wevelgem Photos: Lepistö's stock continues rise at women's Gent-WevelgemBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 27, 2017 2017 Women's Gent-WevelgemThe 146km sixth edtion of Gent-Wevelgem marked the fourth UCI Women's WorldTour race of 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's Gent-WevelgemCanyon-SRAM's Lisa Brennauer on the rivet toward a top-5 result on the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's Gent-WevelgemReigning Aussie champion Katrina Garfoot (Orica-Scott) on one of the race's five climbs, with the Kemmelberg and Monteberg being navigated twice. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's Gent-WevelgemBelgian Jolien D'Hoore on the second ascent of the Kemmelberg climb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Classics / © Tim De Waele2017 Women's Gent-WevelgemItalian Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) also on the Kemmelberg en route to a ninth-place finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's Gent-WevelgemTwo-time women's UCI world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-High5) raced across the Kemmelberg cobbles toward a 34th-place finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's Gent-WevelgemLotta Lepistö sprinted to her second win in five days and gave her Cervélo-Bigla team its first UCI Women's WorldTour victory and its fourth win of the season. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's Gent-WevelgemRunner-up Jolien D'Hoore chatted with Wiggle-High5 teammate Elisa Longo Borghini after the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's Gent-WevelgemFinland's Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo-Bigla) celebrated on the podium after her Gent-Wevelgem win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Women's Gent-WevelgemLotto Lepistö (center) uncorked the champagne with race runner-up Julien D'Hoore and third-place finisher Coryn Rivera. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com