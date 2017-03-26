Home » News » Road » Men’s Gent-Wevelgem Gallery: Van Avermaet backs up E3 with historic win Men’s Gent-Wevelgem Gallery: Van Avermaet backs up E3 with historic winBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 26, 2017 Men's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Departure...The peloton rolled out after the start of the 79th Gent-Wevelgem in the Belgian village of Deinze on Sunday, March 26, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Deinze...The peloton made its way through the Deinze prior to a nine-man break launching shortly after the start. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Norwegian pride...Norwegian Alexander Kristoff’s fans lined the route to cheer on the former Milan-Sanremo (2014) and Tour of Flanders (2015) winner. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Hayman...Last year’s Paris-Roubaix winner Mathew Hayman (Orica-Scott), 38, riding tempo early in the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Sagan...Reigning back-to-back world road race champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) settled in for the 249km one-day WorldTour race from Deinze to Wevelgem. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Matthews...It’s been a quiet start to the season for 26-year-old Australian Michael Matthews since joining Sunweb from Orica-Scott in 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Crosswinds...Early crosswinds gapped the field not long after the race start. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Pileup...Heavy crosswinds created chaos and mass pileups throughout the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Man down...Gaetan Bille (Verandas-Willem Crelan) found himself off the road and on the ground following a mid-race crash. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Crashed and burned...Frenchman Julien Duval (AG2R La Mondiale) showed his suffering in the aftermath of a nasty spill. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Cobbles...The peloton was met with cobbles in what is considered the most sprinter-friendly one-day race of the Flemish cycling week. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Sagan...Slovakian Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Italian Sonny Colbrelli navigated the cobbled sections and series of climbs mid-race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: In Flanders Fields...The peloton races ‘In Flanders Fields,’ which traverses some of the battlefields from the First World War. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Van Avermaet makes move...Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet makes his move on the final ascent of the Kemmelberg with Sagan and a pack of chasers in tow. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Great escape...BMC’s Greg van Avermaet and Orica-Scott’s Jens Keukeleire escaped the pack inside the final 15km. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Historic winner...Belgian Greg van Avermaet becomes the first cyclist to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem in the same season with the sprint win over compatriot Jens Keukeleire. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Rounding out the podium...A visibly frustrated Peter Sagan crossed the line in third place after Niki Terpstra and other rivals refused to work toward the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Celebration...Greg van Avermaet celebrated his third win of the season en route to the podium. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Motivated...Peter Sagan said he is now more motivated to win by his rivals ‘cheap tactics’ following his frustrating loss at Gent-Wevelgem. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMen's Gent-Wevelgem, 2017: Podium...Greg van Avermaet stands atop the 2017 Gent-Wevelgem podium with Jens Keukeleire, left, in second and Peter Sagan in third. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com