Former rider accuses Sky of ignoring ‘no needles’ rule

LONDON (AFP) — A former British pro racer, who failed to make the grade at Team Sky, said the team did not report him for breaking cycling’s “no needles” rule, provoking fresh scrutiny of the under-pressure outfit.

Josh Edmondson, who moved to Team Sky in 2013 before leaving by mutual consent in 2014, told the BBC he had admitted to team management to injecting himself with a cocktail of legal vitamins.

The use of a needle would contravene a policy laid down by the UCI and Team Sky’s own strict rules.

Sky, which won four of the last five Tours de France, says it did not report Edmondson — whose stash of vials and syringes was found by a teammate — because he denied injecting himself when officials confronted him during the 2014 season. During that year, Edmonson did not finish a number of major races, including Volta a Catalunya, and the Ardennes treble of Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. His best result that season was fifth place at British road national championships, when he was 22 years old.

He raced for the UK-registered Continental team NFTO in 2016, but that squad lost its sponsorship ahead of 2017.

Edmondson accused Sky of a cover-up over his self-injections, an allegation it denies.

“I think that would have meant a bigger admission for them,” he told the BBC. “They’d have had to say publicly a kid was injecting. Injecting anything’s bad.

“It’s not like they were banned substances, but injecting is against the rules, to self-administer anything, I believe.”

Edmondson also admitted to becoming addicted to the legal painkiller tramadol, which plunged him into bouts of severe depression.

Edmondson’s accusation comes with Team Sky and its boss Dave Brailsford embroiled in a controversy over what was in a jiffy bag delivered to the team doctor at the 2012 Critérium du Dauphiné for then star rider Bradley Wiggins — there has been an allegation it was a banned corticosteroid. The team said it was a legal decongestant.