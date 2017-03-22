Reijnen uninjured after scary Dwars door Vlaanderen crash

Crashes are an unfortunate reality of spring racing in Belgium, and American Kiel Reijnen escaped relatively unscathed after a potentially serious tumble in Dwars door Vlaanderen Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, now in his second season with Trek-Segafredo, ended up in a deep ditch on the side of the road in the Belgian race, just before the Eikenberg climb with 59km to go. Reijnen said he was avoiding another crash and ran out of room on the narrow road. He was taken to the hospital, but X-rays revealed no injuries. He was cut up by some roadside barbwire.

“I haven’t talked to my director yet, but it won’t change a thing if I have a say in it,” Reijnen told VeloNews. “I’m here to fight. Crashing is part of the classics. As long as I can help the team do a good job then I want to be here.”

The Washington state native is coming off of a ride at Milano-Sanremo, where he supported classics leader John Degenkolb to a seventh-place finish.

Trek-Segafredo was not a factor at Dwars door Vlaanderen, which Quick-Step’s Yves Lampaert won out of a small breakaway.

“This is an important three weeks for the team, and I want to give 110 percent to make it count,” Reijnen added.