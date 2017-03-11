Quintana takes Tirreno lead after fourth-stage win

ROME (AFP) – Colombian climber Nairo Quintana pulled on the leader’s blue jersey after a solo finish to win the fourth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico on Saturday.

The Movistar rider broke away from his rivals with two kilometres to go, crossing comfortably ahead of the British duo of Sky’s Geraint Thomas, at 17 seconds, and Orica’s Adam Yates at 23 seconds.

The win after 187km between Montalto di Castro and Monte Terminillo allowed the South American to take the overall race lead from Australian Rohan Dennis.

“I wasn’t sure of what I could do today as I had been sick a few days ago but our tactic was to have someone ahead before I launched my attack and that’s what happened with Castroviejo,” said Quintana immediately after the race. “The advantage I have on GC now is significant. It gives me some confidence ahead of the second half of the race.”

Sunday’s mountainous fifth stage covers 210km from Rieti, through the Apennine Mountains before seven steep climbs to the Torretta pass, towards the finish line at Fermo.

Full race report and results to follow…

Stage 4 results, top 10

1. Nairo QUINTANA, MOVISTAR TEAM, in 5:27:22

2. Geraint THOMAS, TEAM SKY, at :18

3. Adam YATES, ORICA-SCOTT, at :24

4. Rigoberto URAN URAN, CANNONDALE-DRAPAC, at :24

5. Simon ŠPILAK, KATUSHA-ALPECIN, at :29

6. Tom DUMOULIN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :41

7. Domenico POZZOVIVO, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :41

8. Mikel LANDA MEANA, TEAM SKY, at :41

9. Thibaut PINOT, FDJ, at :46

10. Primož ROGLIC, TEAM LOTTONL-JUMBO, at :51

General classification, top 10