Home » News » Paris-Nice Gallery: Penultimate stage anoints new leader Paris-Nice Gallery: Penultimate stage anoints new leaderBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 11, 2017 Paris-Nice 2017, stage 7: Julian Alaphilippe...Stage 4 winner Julian Alaphilippe’s (Quick-Step Floors) third day in yellow was destined to be his last for the moment as the 75th edition of Paris-Nice rolled onward Saturday, March 11, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 7: The route...The yellow jersey was in the mix as the field races 177km from Nice to the queen stage finish atop Col de la Couillole (1678m). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 7: The polka dot jersey...Riding alongside Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) entered the day leading the mountains classification. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 7: The peloton...BMC’s Francisco Ventoso (ESP) and Dylan Teuns (BEL) lead the peloton out of the tunnel early in the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 7: New KOM...Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) lifted the polka dot jersey from Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) on stage 7. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 7: Cyril Gautier...Frenchman Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale) on one of the day’s many attacks from the field. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 7: A familiar face...Richie Porte gave his trademark grimace as he rode away on the 1,678m climb up the Col de la Couillole. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 7: Zip up...With a solo win clinched, Australian Richie Porte (BMC Racing) preps for the finish line atop Col de la Couillole. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 7: Alberto Contador...Grand Tour triple crown winner Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) finished second to Richie Porte (BMC Racing) to climb to third on GC behind Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floors). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 7: More than bragging rights...It came down to the wire for Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) and Sergio Henao (Team Sky) as the Irishman takes third while the new Colombian champion’s fourth is good enough to earn the leaders jersey. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 7: Aftermath...Richie Porte is greeted by BMC press officer Phoebe Haymes following the two-time race winner’s stage win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 7: Surrendering yellow...Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe suffered on the climb to the finish to drop 2:40 on GC and the yellow jersey. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 7: Return of Richie Porte...Two-time race winner Richie Porte (BMC Racing) claimed his fifth stage win at Paris-Nice. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 7: Points jersey...Julian Alaphilippe may have lost yellow, but the 24-year-old Frenchman slips into the green points jersey six points ahead of John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 7: Sergio Henao dons yellow...Recently crowned Colombian national road champion Sergio Henao lifted the yellow jersey with his fourth-place finish atop Col de la Couillole. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com