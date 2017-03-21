NBC Sports extends ASO Vuelta partnership through 2023

NBC Sports announced an extended partnership with Tour de France organizer Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) Tuesday. Cycling fans in the U.S. will be able to continue watching the Vuelta a España on NBC Sports as well as the NBC Sports Gold web app through 2023. The Santos Tour Down Under is also included in the seven-year deal.

NBC Sports Gold was introduced in 2016. The subscription service offers live, on demand, commercial-free streaming of major races, including the Tour, Vuelta, Paris-Roubaix, and the Amgen Tour of California.

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with ASO for this prestigious race and further solidify our position as the home of cycling,” said Michael Perman, vice president, programming, NBC Sports Group.

