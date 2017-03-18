Home » News » Milan-Sanremo Gallery: Kwiatkowski denies Sagan second ‘Monument’ win Milan-Sanremo Gallery: Kwiatkowski denies Sagan second ‘Monument’ winBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 18, 2017 Milan-Sanremo, 2017: AG2R team bikes...Frenchman Alexis Gougeard’s Factor race bike front and center in the AG2R La Mondiale lineup prior to the start of the 108th edition of Milan-Sanremo on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Boonen's final MSR...Veteran Belgian cyclist Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) signed autographs before his 13th and final start of the season’s first ‘Monument’ at Milan-Sanremo. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Final race prep...Team Novo Nordisk riders with last-minute preparations prior to the team’s third straight MSR appearance. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Calm before the storm..Quick-Step Floors teammates Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) and Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert enjoyed light-hearted banter before the 291km start. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Gerrans...Australian former race winner Simon Gerrans (2012) of Orica-Scott started his fourth Milan-Sanremo. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Early break...Team Novo Nordisk’s Umberto Poli (ITA) leads a 10-man break shortly after the start in Milan. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Going the distance...It was a long, but beautiful day in the saddle for the 200 riders who started the longest race on the WorldTour calendar. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Passo del Turchino...After establishing close to a five-minute lead, the gap was sliced dramatically in half following the climb up Turchino mid-race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Quick switch...Italian Trek-Segafredo teammates Eugenio Alafaci and Fabio Felline deal with a mechanical along the way. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Flare up...The peloton encountered fandom at its finest as spectators set off a spectacular display of ‘flareworks’ along the 291km route. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Holding on...The 10-man break re-established their five-minute lead over peloton following Passo del Turchino. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Ligurian coast...The peloton rages on in pursuit of the break along the Mediterranean Sea prior to a series of five climbs inside the final 51km. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Cavendish...The ninth start for 2009 race winner Mark Cavendish ended with a 101st-placed finish following a disastrous climb up Cipressa in the final 22km. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Sagan attacksReigning world champion and pre-race favourite Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) started his attack on the Poggio with 6km to go. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Rivals in tow...Peter Sagan’s attack failed to shake Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) with the finish nearly in sight. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Three-up sprint...After racing nearly 300km from Milan to San Remo, it all came down to a three-up photo finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Kwiatkowski with the win...Peter Sagan barely avoided crashing into stage winner Michal Kwiatkowski, who narrowly squeezed between the Slovakian and Frenchman Alaphilippe for the win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Battle for fourth...Norway’s first Milan-Sanremo winner (2014) Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) crossed the line five seconds behind to take fourth, while last year’s winner and Frenchman Arnaud Démare (FDJ) finished sixth behind Colombian Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors), and just ahead of German John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Aftermath...Poland’s Michal Kwiatkowski claimed even he was surprised with the win over Peter Sagan in the sprint finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comMilan-Sanremo, 2017: Monumental win...With the victory, 2014 world champion Michal Kwiatkowski also recorded his first ‘Monument’ win of his pro career. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com