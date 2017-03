Longo Borghini wins Strade Bianche Women

The third edition of the women’s Strade Bianche ended with a thrilling finish on a rainy day in Siena, Italy with Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) claiming the sprint victory over Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Energie) and Lizzie Deignan (Boels-Dolmans).

The first half of the 127km race saw the peloton largely stay together, with the rolling roads of Tuscany causing numbers of riders to be dropped out of the back of the peloton, rather than riders attacking off the front. At the midway point, however, came the potentially race-ending catastrophe, when a crash on the long San Martino in Grania section of white road mean she needed to change her bike.

A quick exchange with Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling teammate Cordon-Ragot meant that Longo Borghini was able to quickly rejoin the front of the race – and was able to take her own spare bike from the team car soon afterwards – but it mean that the Italian was to be without her French teammate in the latter stages of the race.

“This is amazing! I had a bad crash in the longest gravel road section – I thought I couldn’t make it but I had super team-mates,” Longo Borghini said after the race. “Audrey Cordon gave me her bike; eventually, after some kilometers, I was able to get my spare bike from the car. The team was just amazing. This victory is for my them because, from the start, the girls rode so well.”

Longo Borghini, Niewiadoma and Deignan were among a five-rider break, which also included the Orica-Scott duo of Annemiek van Vleuten and Katrin Garfoot, inside the final 20km. The quintet was joined by Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) and Shara Gillow (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) in the closing 5km to the finish.

After overcoming a solid attack from Brand on the climb toward the citadel, the 25-year-old Italian was able to regroup before delivering the knockout blow with a powerful sprint victory at the finish.

“This is such a prestigious victory … I think I will remember this for ever,” she said. “In the finale I was sure I was one of the strongest at the front as I knew that when riders attack like this [like Shara Gillow and Lucinda Brand did within two kilometres to go], it’s because they’re running out of gas. So I went full gas in the last climb.

“Between the Tour of Flanders and the Olympics, this is one of the most beautiful victories because this is such an incredible place and such an amazing race.”

The Strade Bianche was the first event in the 2017 UCI Women’s WorldTour, so Longo Borghini takes the first cyclamen-coloured leaders jersey of the season-long competition.

Results